Thunder and lightning set to strike north-east as Met Office warns of two days of storms

Thunderstorms are set to hit the north-east today, according to the Met Office.

The yellow alert will come into force at 12pm and will remain in effect until 9pm.

The area covered includes the whole of the north-east.

The forecaster has also issued an alert for thunderstorms tomorrow, also from 12pm-9pm.

Heavy showers are set to disrupt travel and bring a risk of floods.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Heavy showers, some of them perhaps thundery, are likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of Scotland.

“While many areas will miss the heaviest showers, where they do develop, slow-moving and heavy downpours are possible.

“There is potential for 15-25 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours. Showers will then fade away during the evening.”