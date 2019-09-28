Here’s how you can win thousands of pounds for north-east schools by entering an Evening Express contest

Schools across the north-east are in for a chance of winning the jackpot in the Pounds for Primaries competition.

The initiative, which was launched by the Evening Express, will see tokens published in the newspaper every day until October 26.

A total of £15,000 is up for grabs and schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500.

Others with between 151-350 pupils could receive up to £1,500, while schools with up to 150 children could scoop £1,000.

Among those hoping to win the money so staff can buy new supplies is Auchterellon School in Ellon.

Deputy head teacher Morag Will said the cash could be used to buy numeracy and gardening materials.

She said: “We have had a recent refurbishment of our playground and so if we won the money we could put it towards the garden area of our school.

“We shared it on social media and a lot of the parents have got on board so it would be great for the school to win.”

Another school which hopes to secure funds is Fyvie Primary.

Head teacher for the school, Anne Craig, said: “If we were lucky enough to win the money, we would put it towards refurbishing the playground.

“If we did win, the kids would be involved in deciding where the money would go but I think they would be delighted with new outdoor games.”

The tokens will be featured in the Evening Express for the next month.

Pounds for Primaries is open to all primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

Schools can register, as well as any parent councils, to collect cash which will help improve the learning experience of children of primary age.

Entries can still be registered until the date the last voucher appears in the newspaper.

Posters are also available to show that schools are registered.

To enter the competition and sign up for a poster go to http://bit.ly/2mPkTmF