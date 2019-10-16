Thumbs up as Aberdeen JobCentre training helps Drew find a job

When Drew Harding, who has autism, first started seeking work, he was perhaps too enthusiastic.

Dressed in a sharp suit, the 24-year-old would head to north-east firms and hand out dozens of CVs but without luck.

Then the ambitious Drew got a helping hand from Aberdeen JobCentre and, after getting the right training, he showed true dedication to land a job at Marks & Spencer.

Drew thanked JobCentre staff and the Momentum Skills charity for helping him clinch the role. “They have both been a big help. It was frustrating going so long without getting a permanent job so to reach that point is really good,” he said.

After leaving school, Drew became an Instant Neighbour volunteer, a charity that provides emergency food parcels for people in need. He helped with furniture sales and deliveries and volunteered in Instant Neighbour’s Union Square shop.

Determined to get a full-time role, Drew unsuccessfully handed out CVs to traders, before turning to Aberdeen JobCentre for help.

He said: “They assigned me a work coach who recommended I go to Momentum Skills.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Drew was then enrolled onto the Fair Start Scotland programme, which gives people pointers on how to look for jobs.

He said: “I did go for a few interviews and I did some training, including spending some time training in a cafe.

“A psychologist helped me learn about being a team player, socialising and being around people. Momentum was a big help. I just kept on committing myself to it and thinking ‘if I keep at it, I will hopefully end up in a job’.”

After applying as a shop floor worker at Marks & Spencer in Inverurie, Drew landed the position in May.

He works three days a week and hopes it will become five.

He said: “There was a trial period which included a training course. We had to do shelf-stacking, sell food in the cafe and make sure customers were happy.

“I was very pleased to have been given the job. My mum is proud of what I have achieved.”

Aberdeen JobCentre disability employment adviser leader Alan Macdonald, said: “We’re thrilled Drew has moved into work and is enjoying his time at Marks & Spencer.

“Our role is to help people who come to us get the support they need, whether it relates to benefit applications, training, education or employment.”