North-east thug made threat to ‘gut’ pregnant woman

A north-east bar owner said he would reject an apology from a knife-wielding thug who threatened to “gut” him – and his pregnant partner.

Steve Macdonald was unloading beer at The Square in Kintore with his partner Abbie Smith, who was then seven months pregnant, when Richard Ettles, 39, grabbed a 3.5in kitchen knife and approached them.

The couple ran inside and locked the door to protect themselves and customers as Ettles shouted he would “gut them” with the knife and repeatedly stabbed it into the door.

After police were called, Ettles bit an officer who tried to arrest him as he “adopted a fighting stance”.

At Kittybrewster Police Office, Ettles then told officers he would “shoot and kill them” once his handcuffs were removed.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court he admitted four offences – having previously denied them.

Afterwards, Mr Macdonald, 29, told the Evening Express: “I’m glad he’s admitted it as we won’t have to be witnesses at a trial.

“My priority during the incident was to protect my heavily pregnant partner, who will soon be giving birth.

“He threatened to gut her – to cut her belly open with a knife.

“If he apologised I don’t think that apology would cover what he did.”

He added: “Abbie and I had been unloading boxes from a delivery vehicle into the cellar for the restaurant and he threatened us. It was all a bit surreal.

“It’s not the kind of thing you usually get happening in a quiet town like Kintore on a Sunday afternoon.

“It all happened very quickly. I’m glad we reacted how we did.”

The incident was at 4.15pm on February 24 this year.

In court depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said: “The two members of staff (Mr Macdonald and Ms Smith) had been using the knife to open boxes.

“The complainers locked the door to prevent the accused from entering and to prevent customers from leaving.

“The accused then made threats that he was going to gut them with the knife.”

Ettles, whose address was given as Altdubh Place, Blackburn, admitted knife possession and threatening and abusive behaviour towards Mr Macdonald and Ms Smith by repeatedly striking a door with a knife and threatening violence.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by biting him and threatening abusive behaviour towards police by shouting and swearing at them and threatening to shoot and kill them.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “This incident gave Mr Ettles a wake-up call.

“He has in the past had a problem with alcohol abuse and binge drinking, and has since had help from Alcohol and Drugs Action and Royal Cornhill Hospital.

“He has taken the decision to abstain from alcohol.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace adjourned sentencing until May 29 to allow for a criminal justice social work report to be written.