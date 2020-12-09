Thug jailed for ‘vicious and unprovoked’ assault on disabled Aberdeen man

A thug who assaulted and robbed a man who suffers from a muscle wasting condition has been jailed for two years.

Neil Wilson’s victim, who suffers from a neuromuscular disorder, managed to grab a baseball bat in a bid to fight him off.

Wilson had turned up at the door of the man’s Torry home at 12.40 am on August 7.

When the man answered the door Wilson, 33, barged in and grabbed him by the neck while demanding “where’s the money?”

Wilson also punched the man several times before his victim grabbed a baseball bat and strike Wilson on the arm, causing the cowardly attacker to leg it.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link to be sentenced after previously admitting a charge of assault to injury and robbery while acting along with another.

The court was previously told the victim was at home watching TV when he heard a knock at the door and a man shouting his name.

When he opened the door Wilson, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, began shouting ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’ before punching the victim complainer at least twice on the face using his free hand.

A woman went past the men and into the house with Wilson and the other man ending up on the ground.

The victim saw Wilson look round his home after getting back to his feet and managed to grab a baseball bat and hit Wilson on the arm before calling 999.

A spare set of house keys, around £50 in cash and a packet of cigarettes were stolen.

Wilson and the woman were traced nearby, and a swab of blood found on Wilson’s hand was a DNA match for the victim.

The crown later dropped the charges against the woman.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court Wilson went to the man’s home for money he was due.

He said: “The complainer and the accused know each other but are not friends. The accused went to this address to get the princely sum of £20.

“The accused has accepted his involvement from the first time he appeared from custody. He has always accepted his guilty from the outset.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “You subjected your victim to a vicious and unprovoked assault.

“It was committed while under a backdrop of analogous previous offending. It is quite clear there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers jailed Wilson for 24 months and placed him on a 12-month supervision order following his release.