Thug jailed after knifing man in Aberdeen

A thug who knifed a man after a “confrontation” has been jailed.

Lee Wilson, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the incident which happened in Provost Watt Drive on April 1.

He admitted striking his victim on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Abbott Bar that day.

Defence agent John McLoone said: “As heard in the Crown narrative, there was a confrontation between Mr Wilson and the complainer.

“It would appear to be a situation he perceived certain aggression towards him and he felt was quite threatening.”

He added: “His reaction to that was disproportionate.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Wilson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, for 15 months.