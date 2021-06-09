Thug beat girlfriend with belt after she got dirt on living room carpet

A man has admitted punching his girlfriend and striking her with a belt after she accidentally dirtied the living room carpet with her feet.

Zbigniew Kulik attacked the woman at an address in Aberdeen by seizing her by the head and hammering repeated blows to her face before swinging a belt by the buckle and striking her with it.

The 42-year old became incensed in May 2020 when the woman brought soil in from the garden on her feet, which left dirty marks on the living room carpet.

He picked up belt and chased her

Fiscal Depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that following the incident an “argument ensued” between Kulik and his partner.

She added: “He grabbed her by the head, pushed her down and then punched her multiple times.

“Those punches, at least three blows to the head, did cause a cut to her upper lip.

“She tried to get away but he picked up a brown leather belt and chased her into the kitchen, swinging it using the buckle.

“It made contact with her left arm causing swelling, bruising and scratches.”

Kulik’s girlfriend then contacted the police and he was cautioned and arrested at Kittybrewster custody suite.

Couple still in contact

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that Kulik’s initial bail condition stopping him returning to the address of the assault in Balnagask Road, Aberdeen or that he have any contact with the complainer had been removed due to a letter written by Kulik’s girlfriend.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentencing for Kulik until next month in order that a criminal justice social work report could be carried out.