Thrillseekers invited to zip wire down Aberdeen’s Union Street

Thrillseekers will get the unique opportunity to take a zip-wire journey down part of Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council is hosting the In Town Without My Car Day, which encourages people to ditch their car for the day.

It is taking place on Union Street and Belmont Street from 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, September 15 and features free, family-friendly activities and information stalls.

A zip wire, Aberdeen’s very own carpool karaoke and the chance to win a £250 bike store voucher are just a few of the fun interactive activities.

Skyfall, the first mobile zip wire ride of its kind in the UK, will offer the chance to get a different perspective on the city centre by travelling at speed from above while attached to a harness.

There will also be a Co-Wheels car will be on hand for carpool karaoke.

There will also be bike stunt shows, a climbing wall, bike doctor sessions and many more free family activities on offer.

The day’s popular treasure hunt is bigger and better, offering the chance to find the hidden items in shop windows to win a free ice cream – and you can enter the prize draw for a chance to win £250 worth of bike store vouchers.

Free park and ride return bus travel will be available to everyone attending the event, valid on 15 September for travel on the park and ride services from Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire sites to Aberdeen city centre.

Vouchers should be downloaded in advance. More information can be found here.

Aberdeen Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “By working together we can all play our part in promoting sustainable living and In Town Without My Car Day celebrates the different ways we can achieve this.

First Aberdeen operations director David Phillips said: “This event is aimed at encouraging Aberdeen’s citizens to see for themselves how they can contribute to reducing car use which will improve air quality, reduce congestion, and bring health benefits to everyone.”