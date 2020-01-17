Thrill of The Chase: Aberdeen beauty queen wins £40,000 on quiz show

A north-east beauty queen who took home £40,000 on ITV’s The Chase today said she was proud to have “dispelled stereotypes”.

Lyndsey Beckwith, who lives in the city centre, appeared on the popular TV quiz show last night, along with three other contestants, all hoping to win a share of the cash.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Scotland all over the globe in international beauty pageants, took home £40,000, after splitting the £80,000 total with a fellow contestant.

Lyndsey, who held a small watch party with friends and family at her home last night, added: “It was so exciting. None of the team knew each other and we all got picked up in a little shuttle bus and taken to the studio.

“We met Bradley Walsh (the show’s presenter) and he was lovely as were the crew.

“They really did a lot to put us at ease and it was over in a flash.”

Lyndsey, who works as a business manager in the acute sector of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said she “couldn’t believe it” when they won.

She said: “Everyone was laughing and cuddling.

“Between the two of us we won £80,000 which we were told was the fourth highest ever win.

“We didn’t know who the Chaser was going to be until they appeared at the top of stairs. It was Paul Sinha and he’s pretty tough.”

Lyndsey, who next competes in the Ms Great Britain pageant next month, said she went onto the show in a bid to “dispel stereotypes”.

She added: “It’s good I got a chance to do that. It’s very rare you see teams winning. I have carried my own and proved a blonde pageant girl can beat the Chaser.”

Lyndsey plans to put most of the money towards a house deposit to set herself up for the future but has also enjoyed trips to New York, Barbados, Australia and Ibiza with her winnings.