Three youths charged over alleged antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre

Three youths have been charged in relation to antisocial behaviour following alleged incidents within the dispersal zone in Aberdeen city centre.

Two boys aged 15 and one boy aged 12 were charged in relation to antisocial behaviour after the alleged incidents last night.

The youths were arrested, charged in the presence of a parent and reports will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Community Policing Team Inspector Vicky Stables said: “While the vast majority of people coming to Aberdeen city centre do so peacefully, where individuals choose to engage in antisocial behaviour which results in distress to members of the public, we will take action.

“Under the dispersal powers, where appropriate, officers can instruct individuals to leave the dispersal zone area and not return for a period of 24 hours. Anyone not complying with this instruction risks being arrested and potentially charged.

“We have a number of options open to us and the powers to disperse individuals is not intended to be a first resort. Since the zone came into effect at the start of the month, officers have been out engaging with young people in the city centre to reduce the likelihood of antisocial behaviour issues.

“I would like to remind everyone of their responsibilities when coming into the city centre to socialise to do so responsibly and without causing harm or distress to members of the public. Where issues arise, we will take action which could result in people being arrested and potentially charged.“

The designated area includes the main city centre thoroughfare including Union Street, Bon Accord Centre and Union Square Shopping Centres, Union Terrace and Market Street.