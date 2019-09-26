Three women caught speeding on north-east road

Three women have been fined and given three penalty points after they were caught speeding on the A92 in Aberdeen.

Officers were carrying out a speed checks on the stretch of road near Blackdog yesterday.

Throughout the morning three women, aged 21, 34 and 72, were stopped after they were caught at speeds between 86 and 89mph.

The first, at 9.07am was caught at 89mph, with officers saying the road was wet, adding the driver was late for work.

A second woman was caught at 88mph shortly before 11.45am when visibility was poor and the roads still wet.

And the third woman was stopped after hitting 86mph.

According to officers all three were handed a fixed penalty notice consisting of a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.