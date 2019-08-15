Three-weekly bin collections to be trialled in north-east

A new three-weekly household bin collection scheme will be trialled in two villages from next month.

The system will be rolled out in Braemar and Cruden Bay from September 10.

Under the plan, food waste will be collected every week and recyclable materials will be picked up two weeks out of the three-week cycle. Drop-in sessions will take place to give more information.

They will be held from 12-8pm on September 3 at Braemar Village Hall and 12-6pm on September 4 in Ballater Victoria and Albert Hall in Ballater.

A session will be held from 1-7pm at Port Erroll Public Hall on September 5.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter