Three vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Lhanbryde

A section of the A96 has reopened after emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Moray.
Police attended the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road near Lhanbryde after being called around 4.50pm.
The ambulance service was also requested to attend.
The road was reopened around 6.35pm.
A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle crash on the A96 at 4.50pm.
“Ambulance was contacted to attend, and one carriageway was blocked.”
