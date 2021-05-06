Three vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Lhanbryde

A section of the A96 has reopened after emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Moray.

Police attended the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road near Lhanbryde after being called around 4.50pm.

The ambulance service was also requested to attend.

The road was reopened around 6.35pm.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle crash on the A96 at 4.50pm.

“Ambulance was contacted to attend, and one carriageway was blocked.”