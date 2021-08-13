Woman charged after tractor and car collide on road near Roseisle

A woman has been charged following a crash involving a car and tractor in Moray.
Emergency services were called to the B9089 Kinloss to Burghead, near Roseisle, at about 4.15pm.
The road was closed to allow for the uplift of the vehicles involved but reopened around 5.15pm.
Nobody has been injured.
Police have confirmed a woman has been charged with a road traffic offence.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe