Three teenagers charged in connection fire in derelect north-east building

Police have charged three teenagers with wilful fireraising after a blaze in a derelict building in Aberdeenshire.

The teenagers – two boys aged 14 and 15, and a 13-year-old girl – have been charged in connection with the fire in the Commercial Street area of Macduff on March 22.

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at 2.40pm on Sunday and remained the scene until late into the night. Nobody was injured.

Following a police appeal for witnesses the three youths were arrested and charged.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, from Aberdeenshire CID, added: “I would like to thank the local residents for their assistance with our inquiries.”

On Sunday evening, a spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.40pm to reports of a fire within a derelict building in Commercial Street, Macduff.

“Operations control mobilised a number of resources which included seven fire appliances.”