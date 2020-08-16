Three teenagers charged following series of dishonesties in Aberdeen

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a series of dishonesties in Aberdeen.

The crimes are said to have taken place in the West End overnight between August 14 and 15.

Two of the males charged with the alleged offence will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date, while the third has been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable Abbey Montgomery of Whinhill CPT, said “I would like to thank all those members of the public who called in to report the suspicious activity in the area at the time. Acquisitive crime is a local priority and with help from the public, officers managed to swiftly apprehend the three males”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the importance of keeping your property safe and encourage you to review your security. Should you hear or see any suspicious activity around your property, please call 101, or 999 in case of an emergency.”