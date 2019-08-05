Three people taken to hospital after drifting out to sea off north-east coast

Three people have been taken to hospital after they drifted out to sea on a board off the north-east coast.

Emergency crews were called to Balmedie Beach at around 3.20pm following reports of an adult and child in trouble in the water.

A third person entered the North Sea to try and assist them. All three managed to get themselves to the shoreline and were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A rescue helicopter, Aberdeen Coastguard rescue team, both city lifeboats, an ambulance and police were sent to the area.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed details of the operation.

She said: “At 3.20pm today multiple 999 calls were received from concerned members of the public reporting an adult and a child drifting out to sea on a board.

“Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team was sent, along with RNLI Lifeboats from Aberdeen as well as police. A Bond offshore helicopter was also sent.

“The two people in the water attempted to swim for the shore and a third person is thought to have entered the water from the shore to try and assist. The three people self-recovered to the shore.

“They have been taken by the Bond helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and are currently in the care of the paramedics.”