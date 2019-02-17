Three taken to hospital after blaze at Aberdeen flat

Three people were taken to hospital following a blaze in an Aberdeen flat.

Four crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene on St Clair Street in the early hours of this morning.

Two people were “led to safety” by firefighters, while another three left the property themselves.

Station manager Bryan Nelson praised the work of crews. He said: “This was a significant incident which presented us with some very challenging conditions.

“But our firefighters worked through the conditions and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts.”

He added continued: “Incidents like this reiterate why ensuring you have a working smoke detector within your home is so important.

“We can install a free smoke detector as part of our home fire safety visit programme and I would encourage all members of our community to reach out in relation to this.”

A joint investigation between the SFRS and Police Scotland into the incident will be held in due course.