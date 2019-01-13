Three-storey Aberdeen town house has plenty of space for entertaining

This immaculate four-bedroom, three-storey town house with its well-considered layout has great links to both the city centre and rural Aberdeenshire.

This modern family home, built by Cala, features gas central heating and double glazing throughout and also comes benefits from a security alarm system

Key Facts

Price: Offers over £315,000

Address: 91 Hilton Avenue, Aberdeen, AB24 4RT

Accommodation: 4 bedrooms, 1 living rooms and 2 bathrooms

Property size: 157m2

Council Tax band: F

The kitchen, lounge, and dining room can be found on the first floor, so you have plenty of space to host guests or spend time with family.

The generous dining kitchen has integrated appliances and plenty of storage, whilst the lounge and dining room has solid oak flooring.

The en-suite master bedroom can be found on the second floor, while the remaining two bedrooms are also of a good size with one room offering a lovely sea view.

Number 91 also enjoys a rear garden with patio area for alfresco dining.

The space has been largely laid to lawn with shrubbery, and provides a blank canvas for those who enjoy gardening.