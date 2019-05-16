Three people taken to hospital after crash on north-east road

Police are investigating a collision that saw three people taken to hospital.

The B9022 in Portsoy is currently closed between the A98 and A95 road following a two-car crash.

The incident happened just after 3.17pm and the road remains closed while police investigate.

Emergency services were called to the scene and three people were taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road remains closed for accident investigation.

“Three people were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is not yet known the extent of the injuries.