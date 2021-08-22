Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes near Catterline

A 61-year-old man has died after a boat capsized off the north-east coast.

Three men were onboard the small fishing boat when it flooded and overturned near Catterline.

A passing fishing boat spotted the capsized vessel, and managed to pull one man person to safety while raising the alarm.

Local boats began searching for the other two, while three RNLI crews and the coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

An offshore supply vessel found one of the stricken crew members, and he was transferred to Stonehaven lifeboat before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The third man managed to swim to shore, where coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Arbroath administered care before paramedics took over in Catterline.

Although all three were located, it has now been confirmed one of them has died.

The other two, aged 67 and 58, are not believed to be injured.

Boat towed back to Gordoun

The capsized boat has been towed back into Gordoun Harbour, and has been sealed off by police.

It is believed it got into difficulty a short distance from the shoreline due to a south easterly swell.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4.40pm on Saturday, August 21, officers were called to an incident where a small fishing vessel capsized in the vicinity of Catterline Bay, Aberdeenshire, resulting in the death of a 61-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family has been notified.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Two other men onboard the boat, aged 67 and 58 years, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The rescue involved lifeboat crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Coastguard teams and the Bond One Rescue helicopter.

‘A terrible tragedy’

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts go to the families affected.

“It’s devastating to hear something dreadful like this has happened in our area.

“This incident will hit the community hard and I hope the other two crewmen make a full recovery.

“I would like to thank the efforts of the RNLI who risk all for those in trouble at sea as well as local boat crews who also helped in the search.”

Mearns councillor George Carr said: “This is a terrible tragedy to occur. My thoughts are with all of the the relatives, friends and work colleagues of the man who has died and the other casualties.”

Fellow councillor Jeff Hutchison added: “This news is very tragic and my thoughts are with those involved and the relatives of the deceased.

“Also, I am thinking of the emergency services who did their very best. It’s very sad news to hear.”