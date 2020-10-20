Three people have died due to Covid-19 in Aberdeen in October, the most deaths in a month since June

Two more Covid-19 deaths have been registered in Aberdeen in the last 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures have revealed that there have been two more coronavirus deaths in the city.

This means that there have now been three deaths registered in Aberdeen in the last week.

The last time the city had more than two coronavirus deaths in a month was June during the height of the pandemic when four were registered.

There have been three registered deaths in Aberdeen this month which is one more than the whole of September.

Two people died on October 15, the first time there has been more than one death since May 27.

83 people have died from the disease in Aberdeen since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, there were 27 new positive cases reported in the city, meaning the total number of cases is now 1,866.

Aberdeen ranks as the eighth worse local authority area for the number of positive cases and tenth worse for the number of deaths.

Neighbouring region Aberdeenshire last reported a coronavirus death on August 19, with their total deaths sitting at 59.