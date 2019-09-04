Three people escape as fire rips through north-east home

Three people were forced to flee after a fire ripped through a north-east home.

Fire crews were called to the property in Methlick in the early hours of this morning.

A total of 28 firefighters were sent to the scene at 1.37am and remained on site for more than four hours.

Three people managed to escape the blaze and were treated for smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.37am with initially two appliances sent. Two other appliances were called as well as specialised equipment.

“A total of four breathing apparatuses were used. Three people were treated by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation.”

A spokeswoman for the service added: “A total of 28 firefighters were needed to extinguish the fire.

“The last engine left at 6.10am but an investigation unit is set to be sent to the scene of the damaged property to find the source of the fire.

“The fire started on the ground floor, before going into the first floor and into the roof of the property.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland, who were also in attendance, said: “We were called by the fire service at 1.40am, initially for information but officers later attended.

“We attended because there were people within the house who were able to get out and be treated for smoke inhalation.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.12am this morning to attend an incident in Methlick.

“We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene. We treated one male patient at the scene.”