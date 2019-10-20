Three people cut free after one-vehicle crash on A90

Three people have been cut free after a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are in attendance on the A90 at the Ellon roundabout.

It is understood the trio have suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at 8.13pm after reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The incident happened at the roundabout where the A90 meets the B9005 beside Ellon.

“Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance as three people were trapped in a vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We have three appliances in attendance. Two from Ellon and one from Oldmeldrum.

“Three people were trapped in a vehicle after a road traffic collision and cutting gear was used to free them.”