Three people charged in connection with a serious assault in Buckie

Three people have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Buckie.

A man was injured in an attack in the Anderson Drive area of the town on Thursday January 21 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Officers made an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage following the incident.

Now, two men aged 42 and 41 and one woman aged 33 have been charged in connection with the assault.

Police confirmed that following extensive inquiries, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.