Three people charged after police officer injured in Aberdeen

Three people have been charged after a policeman was injured in an incident in a north-east community.

A 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested after a vehicle failed to stop for police on Fintray Road in Blackburn.

The incident, which is believed to have involved a black Ford Fiesta, happened shortly before 4am yesterday near the junction with Bishop Forbes Crescent.

A police officer was injured during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police Scotland has now confirmed all three have been charged.

Fintray Road was closed for several hours while inquiries were carried out, with motorists diverted via Bishop Forbes Crescent.

A police statement said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who thinks they can assist should contact police on 101.”

Residents in the area said they were woken by sirens in the early hours.

A man, who did not want to be named, said: “I woke up when I heard all the noise at about 4am. It is very unusual.”

A woman in a neighbouring house added: “We heard about it when we woke up.”