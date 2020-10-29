Three charged after cocaine and heroin worth almost £30,000 recovered from vehicle in north-east

Three people have been charged after cocaine and heroin worth almost £30,000 was recovered from a vehicle on a north-east road.

Police stopped a car at Drumlithie, on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road, yesterday after receiving a tip-off.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of £29,600.

Two women, aged 24 and 49, and a 23-year-old man have been charged in connection with drug supply offences.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on November 25.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and released pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “Officers carried out a pro-active stop on a vehicle which resulted in a significant seizure.

“We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“We can’t tackle this alone though. We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.”

Anyone with any information about the supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.