Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault in the city centre.

A woman was taken to hospital after an incident on Union Street this afternoon.

Two women and one man are expected to appear in court in relation to the matter at a later date.

Police were called to the incident near the Castlegate just before 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.40pm to Union Street.

“One woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

