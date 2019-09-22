Three people arrested after police officer injured in Aberdeen

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Aberdeen this morning.

A woman aged 21 and two men aged 22 and 23 were arrested following the incident which happened at Fintray Road in Blackburn shortly before 4am and involved a black Ford Fiesta.

A police officer was injured during the incident and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road was closed at Bishop Forbes Crescent while inquiries were carried out, however it has reopened.

A police statement said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who thinks they can assist should contact police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0848 of September 22.”