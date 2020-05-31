Three north-east youngsters paint flowerpots to raise funds for NHS

A group of big-hearted north-east kids have set up a stall of painted flowerpots to raise funds for the NHS.

Scott Pert, 10, from Longside recruited the help of his friends Analeigha and Amaia Lawrence, aged 10 and 9, to paint and sell flowerpots.

The team of three from Longside School have dedicated their time during lockdown to potting sunflowers and busy lizzies to eventually sell in order to raise money for the NHS.

Scott’s mum Diane Pert said: “The three of them have been friends since they were in pre-school and they’re just the best of pals.

“I had just bought Scott some cheap terracotta pots so he could craft with and he started drawing on them.

“He came up with the idea to pop these sunflowers in them and sell them for the NHS.

“And Scott got Ameleigha and Amaia, who live down the street, involved.

“They would paint in the front garden and social distancing, of course. Scott would sit on his chair and the girls would sit on the travel rug.

“It was a nice activity for them to do together while being home-schooled.”

After completing their painted flowerpots, the three youngsters set up a small stall outside Scott’s front yard and called themselves the “Pot Planters”.

Some of the designs include rainbows, cacti, the NHS logo, ice cream cones and ladybugs.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

A sign advertising the initiative read: “£1 per pot. All money made will be donated to the NHS. Thanks.”

Mrs Pert added: “They’ve sold all 64 pots and raised about £100, which I think is really good for 10 year olds.

“They have had such great support from the local community and even had some people from the Peterhead area driving by to buy one.

“Lots of locals have come by to pick them up.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day