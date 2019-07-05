Three north-east parks up for top UK award

Three north-east parks are in the running to be named the UK’s favourite.

The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park competition will see a total of 364 green spaces compete against each other for the winning title.

Of these, 42 parks have been nominated from Scotland.

Duthie Park has been described by organisers as “the most popular of Aberdeen’s parks” with a varied landscape enhanced by a mix of “Victorian charm and the ultra-modern”.

It states that the area has a large range of facilities, including the David Welch Winter Gardens which has a year-round “paradise of exotic plants”.

Seaton Park is described as being “extra special” with a real-life steam engine and a fantastic “horticultural delight” in the formal garden area.

And Aden Country Park in Mintlaw is said to offer beautiful surroundings with a wide range of opportunities for relaxation and recreation.

It is noted there are lots of facilities there including a museum, cafe, gift shop, children’s play area and fairy wood as well as archaeological sites.

Members of the public are now being encouraged to vote for their favourite park online as part of the competition.

There will be more than 250 community-led events held across the UK, encouraging people to come together for picnics with their friends and neighbours to celebrate their local green spaces.

Fields in Trust chief executive Helen Griffiths said: “Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure.

“We know they provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people who use them, so we are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK’s Best Park award and it is encouraging to see so many people organising picnics with neighbours to celebrate how much they love their local park.

“Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these valuable and much-loved parks and green spaces for future generations to enjoy.”

Nominations for UK’s Best Park 2019 include small community gardens and large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds as well as other green spaces valued by local communities.

The competition will see the park with the most votes shortlisted with the winner announced in mid-September.

Votes can be made by visiting fieldsintrust.org/best-park