Three new Covid deaths as cases rise by 204 in Scotland with 25 in north-east

Covid-19 cases in the north-east have risen by 25 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

In total, there were 204 new cases across Scotland, with three new deaths recorded.

North-east cases rise by 25

Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 25 in the past day.

Eleven of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further two in Moray. Five new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,732 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently six people in hospital in Grampian with the virus, the same figure as yesterday.

1,875,410 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 204 to 223,261 Sadly 3 more patients who tested positive have died (7,640 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/MVmCldSkqL — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 16, 2021

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 204 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 223,261 with the new cases representing 1.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,640, as three new deaths was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 109 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 18 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,875,410 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,652,149 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,722,084 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 688,761 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.