Three new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 83

The north-east has recorded three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,894.

Across Scotland there have been 83 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 relayed deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 470,502 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 450,691 being confirmed negative while 19,811 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 245 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,209 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,492.