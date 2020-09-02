Three new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 156

The north-east has recorded three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,942.

Across Scotland there have been 156 new confirmed cases and one new Covid-19 related death registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 593,855 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 573,067 being confirmed negative while 20,788 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 258 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,242 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,495.