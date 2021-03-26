Three new comedy shows announced for Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Three top comedy shows have been announced for Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.

Reginald D Hunter, Henning Wehn and Count Arthur Strong have all announced brand new tour dates at the popular city centre venue.

Fan favourite Henning Wehn, who often refers to himself as the “German Comedy Ambassador to the United Kingdom” will make his long-overdue return to Aberdeen next year.

Wehn, who appeared on Live At The Apollo and a number of panel shows including Would I Lie To You, QI, Have I Got News For You and Room 101, is known for his humorous look at stereotypes.

He will bring his show called “It’ll All Come Out in The Wash” to Aberdeen on Saturday April 23.

Taking to the stage four days later will be American comedian Reginald D Hunter who has a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy.

In his brand new show Bombe Shuffleur, the funnyman will talk about climate change, mass unemployment and economic pandemics.

And Steve Delaney, best known for his comedy character Count Arthur Strong, will perform as the popular character at the theatre on Guild Street.

Since his breakthrough Edinburgh Fringe show titled Forgotten Egypt’= in 2002, Arthur has two decades of memories from his ten national tours. Locals can see the twentieth-anniversary tour on Sunday May 22.

Caroline Morgan, The Tivoli Theatre’s general manager, said: “The Tivoli is thrilled to welcome back Reginald D Hunter and Count Arthur Strong, and for Henning Wehn to make his Tivoli debut.

“We have a really strong programme scheduled for the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022 and comedy plays a central role.

“We think everyone is ready for a laugh and all three of these shows will guarantee that.

“We can’t wait to open the doors.”

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint Of Montrose, added: “We can’t wait to be back in a packed Tivoli again sharing a laugh with Aberdeen’s comedy fans at these amazing shows.”

Tickets for all three shows are now on sale.