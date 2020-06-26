Three new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There has been three new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,417 while 46 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, show nobody who has tested positive for the virus has died in the past 24 hours. The number of remains at 2,482.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 17 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,213.

A total of 248,381 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 230,168 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 467 were in hospital as of last night with 5 in intensive care. There are also 12 people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: