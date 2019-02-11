Three new areas of Aberdeen confirmed for gigabit internet roll-out

Internet users in three Aberdeen communities will be the latest to receive the fastest speeds in Scotland.

Speeds are expected to reach as high as 1,000 gigabytes per second through the CityFibre project.

Hilton, Rosehill and Stockethill will be the next areas of the city to be connected to the scheme throughout this month and next.

CityFibre has laid 44,000m of fibre in the ground and passed 4,600 homes in the city, with 55 homes now connected through Vodafone.

Kincorth and Northfield were the first places in Scotland to be connected to the network before being rolled out across the city.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s development manager for Aberdeen, previously said the move marked a “major chapter” in the city’s digital story.

He added the scheme would benefit businesses and households.