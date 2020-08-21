Three more north-east schools sign up to Dons education partnership programme

Aberdeen FC Community Trust is marking the return to education with three new signings for its partner schools programme.

A total of 23 schools in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire have now registered for the programme, which aims to help inspire pupils through football.

Each school can choose from a range of programmes, offered through the initiative, which best suit the needs of their pupils.

AFCCT works with schools, breakfast clubs, after-school and community clubs across the region to re-engage pupils in education.

Hazlehead School is one of the most recent signings.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said: “The health and well being of our school pupils is a huge priority for us and so I’m delighted that Hazlehead School is taking part in AFC Community Trust’s partner schools initiative.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, outdoor learning was taking on even greater importance in our approaches to education.

“I know head teacher Barbara Jones shares the view that sport is a great way to engage with learners and feels that the partnership compliments the school’s values of respect, responsibility, courage, fairness and opportunity.

“By working with AFC Community Trust, we hope that pupils will become even more aware of the positive impact it can have on their mental health and well being, particularly during these particularly challenging times, and help raise their self-confidence and resilience at the same time.”

Audrey Clark, head teacher at King Edward School in Banff, said: “We signed up for the Better Playground Play sessions with AFFCT last year.

“We wanted to help our pupils to learn new skills in a positive environment and to keep them active during break times.

“We also hoped it would help them to take more responsibility, show respect and build leadership skills and resilience, which are all very important aspects of our school values.

“These key messages shone through in all the sessions and continued through lockdown with a package of learning that saw the children willingly take on challenges and activities with the support of the AFCCT coaches.”

Coaches encourage pupils to come to school on time, help them to learn how to cope with any behavioural or emotional issues and teach life skills such as teamwork and communication.

Robbie Hedderman, partnership and business development manager at AFCCT, said: “Lockdown has been an incredibly difficult time for schools as they have seen so much change in how education needed to be delivered.

“I have so much admiration for the headteachers and their staff as they have worked so hard to continue to engage with their students online and have been very creative in their approach to do this.

“We have done our utmost to support this hard work by delivering programmes such as PE at Pittodrie and supported schools online learning with our fun AFCCT at home workbooks.

“We are delighted to be able to play our part in supporting our partner schools and are looking forward to supporting the young people in these schools over the coming year.”