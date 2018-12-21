Three months of parking restrictions for work to turn Aberdeen office block into hotel

Parking restrictions will be in place on an Aberdeen city centre road for three months.

Drivers will be unable to stop their car on part of Trinity Street in Aberdeen from January 7.

The traffic order, by Aberdeen City Council, is in place so work can go ahead on Custom House by Mandale Construction.

Mandale was recently given planning approval by the local authority to turn the building into a 106-bedroom hotel.

The restriction, which will run for 20 metres from the junction at Stirling Street, is in place until April 29.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting on the north side of Trinity Street, for any purpose other than loading and unloading.

“Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.”

The no-waiting areas will be marked with cones or lines.