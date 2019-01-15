Three men jailed after police drugs operation in north-east

Three men have been jailed after a police crackdown on north-east drug dealing.

Police raided 34 properties in Fraserburgh and Peterhead last October and 53 people were charged with drug-related offences.

The crackdown, called Operation Corner, centred on “county lines” and “cuckooing” crime, where drug gangs based in cities such as Liverpool and Birmingham expand into other areas such as the north-east.

While doing so, they pressure drug addicts owing them money to use their homes to deal from.

Two men arrested and charged as part of the operation were sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

One of them was Colin Stewart, 34, who admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine from various addresses in Peterhead and Fraserburgh in July and August last year.

Stewart, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was jailed for three years and 11 months.

The other was Richard Cameron, 32, who admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at two addresses in Fraserburgh in August 2018.

Cameron, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was jailed for 20 months.

It follows the sentencing of another man who was jailed for 44 months in December after admitting drug-related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “The ultimate aim of Operation Corner was to focus on the activities of those involved in serious and organised crime at all levels, particularly those who were travelling to the north-east to exploit vulnerable people living in Peterhead and Fraserburgh for their own financial gain.

“Cuckooing or county lines may not be new concepts but we were hearing from both communities that illegal drug activity was affecting their quality of life and increased activity was required to tackle this unwanted behaviour.”

Ms Ferguson said the operation also aimed to provide support to victims of cuckooing – many of whom were given help by NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council.

She added: “Many people who refused help before were able to re-engage with the system, and others were identified who were not known to us or our partners before.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs to contact 101.”