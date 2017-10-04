Three men due in court after drugs recovered in Aberdeen

Three men are due to appear in court after drugs were recovered in Aberdeen.

The men have been charged in relation to alleged drugs offences following the recovery of cocaine and cannabis, valued at around £1,000, from the Hazlehead area of Aberdeen.

The recovery was made at around 1.00am yesterday following the routine search of a vehicle on Hazeldene Road.

The three men, two aged 21 and one aged 19, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Hazlehead Community Policing Team Inspector Ian McKinnon said: “The 0fficers made the recovery while on routine patrols in the Hazelhead area and took the necessary action which has resulted in these drugs being taken off the street. If anyone notices any unusual behaviour or vehicles in your community please call police on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”