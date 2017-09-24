Three men charged following Aberdeenshire disturbances

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Three men have been charged following disturbances in Aberdeenshire.

Two men were charged after a disturbance in the Allardice Street area of Stonehaven at around 12.30am.

The men, aged 27 and 29-years-old have been arrested and charged, and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Another man has also been arrested and charged after police officers were called to an incident on Commercial Street, Insch yesterday at around 9pm.

The man, 30, was arrested shortly after. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.

Inspector Sheila McDerment said: “This was an isolated incident and was resolved quickly.

“I’m grateful for the assistance of the members of the public who helped with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information on the Stonehaven incident are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0110 of September 24, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.