Three men charged after car drove off from police at speed in Aberdeen

Three men have been charged after a car sped away from police officers in Aberdeen.

The black Subaru was first spotted by officers at around 11am this morning before it drove away at speed.

It was traced on Lewis Road a short time later.

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences, while a 23-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences and obstructing police.

An 18-year-old man was also charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and culpable and reckless conduct.

Four people – two men and two women – were fined under coronavirus legislation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Sunday, 12 April, 2020, a black Subaru drove away from officers at speed. The car was traced at an address on Lewis Road, Aberdeen a short time later.

“A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”