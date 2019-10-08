Three men arrested after drugs operation in Aberdeen

Three men have been arrested following a drugs operation in Aberdeen.

Police carried out a number of intelligence-led drug search warrants in Rosemount this morning.

Officers from the City Centre and Rosemount Community Policing Teams, together with CID Proactive Unit, targeted five properties assisted by a number of specialist units, including a drugs dog and its handler.

The day of action has resulted in the recovery of personal amounts of Class A and Class B drugs and a four-figure sum cash, while three men have been arrested for drug-related offences.

The operation also saw officers carry out extra patrols, while police worked with partners to provide support and advice to vulnerable individuals regarding substance abuse issues.

Sergeant Dougie Mackay said: “We are dedicated to listening to the concerns of our local communities and acting on any information that comes to us. I would like to urge anyone with any information about drug-related issues in their local communities to report the matter to the police.”