Three lucky Aberdeen residents win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

by David Proctor
21/12/2020, 2:19 pm Updated: 21/12/2020, 2:55 pm
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

Three people in Aberdeen are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Eday Road residents netted the windfall when AB15 6JP was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “Congratulations to all of Sunday’s winners, thrilled for you all! I hope it’s brightened up your day and that you enjoy spending the cash.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

 

 