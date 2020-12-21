Three lucky Aberdeen residents win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Three people in Aberdeen are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Eday Road residents netted the windfall when AB15 6JP was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
He said: “Congratulations to all of Sunday’s winners, thrilled for you all! I hope it’s brightened up your day and that you enjoy spending the cash.”
A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
