Three in dock after police carry out dawn raids across Aberdeen

Three men have appeared in court after cops carried out a series of raids across Aberdeen.

The Evening Express and Press and Journal were given exclusive access to the early-morning raids – as part of Operation Makeshift – which involved a 40-strong team of officers.

More than £30,000 of Class A drugs were recovered during the course of the six-month intelligence-led operation.

And now, three men have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the raids – which were part of a major crackdown on an organised crime group pedalling drugs in the city.

Cocaine, heroin and cash were recovered during the operation

Daniel Edwards, 35, of no fixed abode, Liam Jones, 22, of no fixed abode, and Robert Tomlinson, 48, of Aberdeen, each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The trio did not enter pleas during the behind-closed-doors hearing and were remanded in custody.

The case against them was committed for further examination.

They are expected to appear again over the matter within the next eight days.

Officers targeted properties in Morrison Drive, Wallfield Crescent, Baker Street, Mill Drive, Smithfield Court, River Don Gardens, Bannermill Place and Berryden Road in the hunt for key members of what is believed to be a Liverpool-based organised crime gang.

Over the course of the six-month operation, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000, heroin with a £13,000 street value and £19,390 of cash were recovered.