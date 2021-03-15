Three fire crews called to Torry basement fire

Three fire crews have been called to a fire in a basement in Aberdeen.

Fire control received a call just after 2pm, with two crews from Central and one from Altens sent to the property on Sinclair Road in Torry.

Four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one hose-reel jet have been used to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

A fire spokesman said the fire has been contained to the basement area, and that it had been extinguished by 2.55pm.

Police and paramedics have also been spotted in the area, with a police spokesman adding that officers are assisting in road closures.

He said: “We received a call around 2.30pm from the fire service to a fire on Sinclair Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers are assisting at the scene.

“The road is currently closed.”

More as we get it.