Three crews called to house fire in Stonehaven

Three fire crews were tasked today to tackle a blaze at a Stonehaven property.

A call was received at 11.26am to a dwelling fire on Braeside Crescent in the Cowie area.

Two crews from Stonehaven were sent with a further appliance tasked from Altens.

The fire broke out in an upstairs room of the house causing substantial damage.

A fire service spokesman said there are no reports of anybody being injured or requiring rescue.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet were used to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesman added that a stop message was received around 1.15pm with the crew from Altens departing shortly after.

Police were also called to attend after being informed by the fire service of the incident around 11.35am.