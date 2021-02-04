Fire crews called to blaze in Huntly

Three fire crews are currently in attendance at a blaze in Huntly.

A call was received by fire control at 5.46pm with two crews from Huntly and one from Keith sent to the property on Church Street.

No reports of anyone being trapped or injured have been received.

Fire crews are still in attendance with two breathing apparatus and one jet in use.

The fire was initially reported in the chimney of the property before being escalated to a ‘dwelling fire’.

More as we get it.