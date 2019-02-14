Three face murder bid charges after incident on Aberdeen street

Three people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder on an Aberdeen street.

Two men aged 33 and 27 and a woman aged 36 have been charged in relation to the incident on George Street.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was treated for serious injuries.

As a result, a number of diversions were put in place while the incident was dealt with.

George Street was cordoned off from the junction with Hutcheon Street to Powis Place on Tuesday at around 8.20pm, and reopened at around 1am.

Police Scotland had launched a probe into the incident and had urged for anyone with information to come forward to help inquiries.

All three are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Councillors had joined the call for witnesses to come forward.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents George Street and Harbour, said: “I’m shocked to hear about a incident in George Street and I hope the person is able to make a full and speedy recovery.

“I encourage anyone who may have seen something that would help the investigation to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

Councillor Dell Henrickson reiterated calls for witnesses to make themselves known.

He said: “I urge anyone who saw anything related to this incident to come forward and speak to the police.”

Immediately after the incident, the injuries sustained by the 41-year-old were described as “life-threatening”, however his condition was later being treated as “serious”.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “The 41-year-old man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this assault and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank members of the public who have assisted us so far.”

Police said the incident was “contained”, with no threat to the wider public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number CF0035950219, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.